New Jersey man identified as Montour County hotel death victim

Montour Co hotel death victim identified

DANVILLE – A New Jersey man has been identified as the person found dead in a Montour County hotel late last week. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn tells us 50-year-old Derrick Potts was found dead late Thursday morning at the Super 8 motel in Valley Toenship.

Lynn says an autopsy revealed he suffered from a gunshot wound to the head. Lynn says the autopsy was conducted Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. Lynn also says an arrest has been made. The incident remains under investigation.