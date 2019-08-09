New HS principal and new JROTC senior instructor at Shikellamy

SUNBURY- Shikellamy’s JROTC program has found its much needed instructor. At Thursday night’s school board meeting, the board appointed Lieutenant Colonel Bart Wagner as its new JROTC Senior Instructor.

He is also retiring from the National Guard after 32 and a half years of service and is very excited to come to Shikellamy, “The community obviously supports the program. The superintendent and the administration do. I met with the senior cadets. They are very motivated. They have plans for what they want to do, and very impressively, they realize their obligation and their opportunity to train younger people and show them and carry the traditions on. So, it’s a perfect fit for what I like to do, and it’s a great opportunity.”

Wagner is a Pittsburgh area native and lives in Hershey, for three and a half years, he was an assistant professor of military science at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania teaching senior ROTC, leadership development and counseling.

The Shikellamy district said earlier JROTC classes would had to have been put on hold if no instructor was found. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says they are moving forward, “I think it was a fear for all of us, we wanted to continue the program, but we’re extremely excited to find the Lieutenant Colonel, and just excited to get him started and working with our kids.”

Wagner says any high school students who are interested in joining the JROTC program this year can contact their guidance office to get JROTC added to their schedule. A new high school principal was also hired during the meeting. Marc Freeman will be starting at the district this year at a salary of $110,000, “I look forward to getting in starting on Monday, and have the kids rolling September third, so, just really looking forward to it.”

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Superintendent, Mr. Freeman has served for the last nine years as Bloomsburg Middle School Principal.