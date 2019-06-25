New EBT supervisor appointed, sparking criticism

LEWISBURG – A new supervisor has been appointed in East Buffalo Township, but the process of doing so has sparked criticism from some residents.

Township supervisor chair Char Gray tells WKOK Jim Murphy was appointed to replace David Rowe as a township Supervisor. Rowe recently announced his resignation after being named the GOP candidate for the 85th District state house special election August 20.

But Gray tells us, some residents criticized the process during Monday’s meeting…She says residents claimed the township could’ve advertised for the position. But Gray tells us if people follow local politics, they would’ve reached out to her and fellow supervisor Matt Schumacher…and Gray says some residents did reach out to the board with interest in the vacant seat.

Gray says had this been a regular opening, the position would’ve been advertised. She says the board followed township code, which indicates, when a vacancy occurs during a term, the remaining board members appoint someone to fill the rest of the vacant term. In this case, Gray says Murphy will fill the rest of Rowe’s term, which is until January 2, 2020.

Gray says Murphy is an ideal replacement because of his experience on the Union County and township planning commissions. Gray says Murphy is also the Director of Construction at Weis Markets.