New DOH COVID Numbers: Valley has about a dozen new cases



File photo

UNDATED — There are about dozen additional people in The Valley who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The latest numbers from the state health department show one new case in Union and Montour counties. Union County now has 27 people who have tested positive, and Montour has 49 who have received positive test results.

Currently, Northumberland County has seven new cases, and a total of 67 people who have tested positive, and Snyder County has 27 total now, that is up two cases from the day before. Columbia County now has 166 positive cases, that is up 18 from the day before.

Statewide, 31,069 people have tested positive, while 122,896 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,628 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 31,069

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 18, that there are 1,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 31,069. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 80 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 836. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 122,896 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

39% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,185 resident cases of COVID-19, and 462 cases among employees, for a total of 4,647 at 347 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 462 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, April 17:

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out for a life-sustaining reason, please wear a mask.

Updated Coronavirus Links: Press Releases, State Lab Photos, Graphics

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.