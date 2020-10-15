New COVID-19 testing site in Northumberland County

HARRISBURG – A new COVID-19 testing site is coming to Northumberland County, as the state Department of Health is looking to respond to the rapid case increases in the county. Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says starting Friday through next Tuesday, an outdoor testing clinic will be held in the lower parking lot at POLAR TECH, along Route 487 in Elysburg.

Dr. Levine says since the beginning of September the department has seen an increase of nearly 600 cases in the county, giving the department ‘significant cause for concern.’ Northumberland County also has the highest percent-positivity in the state at 8.6 percent.

Up to 440 patients can be tested per day on a first-come, first-served basis and at no cost. Testing will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.