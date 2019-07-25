New Buffalo Valley Rail Trail owners beginning maintenance

LEWISBURG – After finally receiving title to the Buffalo Valley Rail Trial, the new Union County Trail Authority is beginning various maintenance projects along the trail. In a news release, the authority says weeds are being cut back, decaying ash trees are being ground to a pulp, and Vicksburg Trail gardens are being groomed.

Trail authority chair John Showers says other work is underway, such as restroom updates, safety improvements, drainage projects, and more. Showers asks for patience from the public as the work begins. He says the uncertainty of the trail transfer date left the authority in an awkward position for planning and other work.

The authority is also issuing a note of caution for all trail users to be on the lookout for tree trimmers, weed trimmers and weed-pullers, and grass mowers. All maintenance updates can be found on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail Facebook page.