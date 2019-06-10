New Berlin woman accused of arson after apartment fire

NEW BERLIN – A New Berlin woman faces felony arson and other related charges after a fire in her apartment last week. We told you the second-alarm fire occurred last Wednesday in the 200 block of Vine Street just after 12:30 p.m. Court papers say Haley Boney confessed to intentionally lighting a blanket on fire inside a bedroom closet.

Boney is said to have called 911 and alerted neighbors about the fire. State police say the apartment building suffered over $5,000 worth of damage. Boney was arrested and faces three arson charges, plus criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

She was arraigned by District Judge Lori Hackenberg and sent to Union County Prison on $2,500 cash bail.