New Berlin man charged with exploitation of a minor

NEW BERLIN – A Union County man has been arrested by a cohort of Virginia investigators and lawmen. A Virginia sheriff’s office along with the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, and the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested 40-year-old Tedd Keister of New Berlin. He is facing numerous charges relating to the alleged exploitation of a minor.

Police say Keister began an internet chat with a person he thought was a female under the age of 15. Instead, it was an undercover investigator. During the conversations Keister is said to have sent sexually explicit photographs and videos of himself. In addition Keister requested photos and videos..

Tedd Keister was charged with five counts of Use of Communications systems to expose adults genitals to a minor. Keister was taken into custody by authorities in Pennsylvania and is being held on $250,000 bond pending extradition to Virginia.