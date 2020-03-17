New AP PA Headlines: PA Distilleries making alcohol, for sanitizer

AP PA Headlines 3/17/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf has extended a shutdown request to the entire state of Pennsylvania in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Wolf had already called for nonessential government offices to close and nonessential business activity to end in four heavily populated southeastern Pennsylvania counties.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court gave local judges the ability to shut down county courthouses as needed and the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchanges will no longer take cash or credit cards. Cases confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health have exceeded 75, as of Monday. The majority of confirmed cases have been in southeastern Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge is rejecting an attempt to delay a special election to fill a vacant seat in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives from Bucks County over concerns that it would risk public health as coronavirus spreads. Bucks County Judge Jeffrey Trauger said in his Monday night order that he could find no legal authority to allow the postponement. The election is scheduled for Tuesday. Bucks County officials on Monday had sought an order to postpone it. House Speaker Mike Turzai, a Republican, had refused. The House seat is in politically moderate southern Bucks County, and Democrats view it as a pickup opportunity.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will shut down all of its roughly 600 state-owned wine and liquor stores as part of the state’s expanding shutdown to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said all wine and liquor stores and licensee service centers will close 9 p.m. Tuesday. Online sales end Monday. Wolf already ordered the stores to close after Monday in four southeastern Pennsylvania counties where he had said there was “confirmed evidence of risk.” Stores in those four counties first drew large crowds over the weekend, and the liquor control board said it saw unusually high online order volume.

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. (AP) — Distilleries are putting their spirits to work to help fill the shortage of hand sanitizers due to the coronavirus outbreak. Green Mountain Distillers is Morrisville, Vermont, is giving away a hand sanitizing solution and Durham Distillery in Durham, North Carolina, is donating one to hospitality colleagues, using high-proof alcohol and other ingredients. A Pennsylvania distillery owner grew so disgusted by the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer online that he’s also converted his operation. And is selling it for whatever people want to pay.

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. The online retailer will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees, who work at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores. Amazon said this weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure. It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages. It also said it was sold out of many household cleaning supplies and is working to get more in stock.

NEW YORK (AP) — It wasn’t quite the musical performance they had been practicing for. A group of Oregon students whose appearance at Carnegie Hall got canceled over the coronavirus decided to make the best of it and took to Times Square for an unusual performance. About half of the orchestra students from the Alliance Charter Academy in Oregon City, Oregon, decided to come to New York City and play in some outdoor areas. Their orchestra director says the trip is teaching the students how to persist even when life gets tough.

NORTH HAVEN, Maine (AP) — People can’t be blamed for wanting to find an island hideout as more people around the world become infected with the new coronavirus. But one island in Maine has made it clear that newcomers are not welcome. North Haven Select Board voted Sunday to ban visitors and seasonal residents immediately to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to the island in Penobscot Bay. Town Clerk Kathleen Macy said most residents are supportive and that time will tell whether town officials overreacted. She said the virus has put communities “into uncharted territory.” The town, which has a year-round population of about 375, has an older population and it’s so small that it could be overwhelmed if people become sick.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Stuck at home this week? The planets and our moon are providing some early morning entertainment. Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be clustered together in the southeastern sky just before daybreak, along with a crescent moon. Mercury will peek above the horizon. All this is happening amid the earliest March equinox in more than a century. The spring equinox — or autumn equinox in the Southern Hemisphere — occurs late Thursday night in the U.S. This is also a good time to spot Sirius. Barely 8.6 light-years away, Sirius is especially bright this time of year.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is alleging that a foreign disinformation campaign is underway aiming to stoke fear amid the coronavirus pandemic. Three U.S. officials said Monday that federal officials began confronting what they said was a deliberate effort by a foreign entity to sow fear of a nationwide quarantine. At a press briefing Monday, President Donald Trump said it could be that there are some foreign entities “playing games.” But he said it didn’t matter because he was not ordering a nationwide lockdown. The three U.S. officials did not name the foreign entity they believe to be responsible. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter..

