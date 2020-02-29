New access road coming to Milton Industrial Park thanks to grant

MILTON – Some upgrades are coming to the Milton Industrial Park thanks to state and federal grant money.

In a release, SEDA-COG announces they secured $2.7 million in funding for Milton to build a new access road for the industrial park. The funding will allow construction of Marsh Road to improve access to five developable lots in the park. It will also grant easier access to Interstate 80.

The new construction will also allow The Patton Logistics Group to construct an $8 million, 143,000 square-foot distribution center. Another $7 million, 130,000 square-foot industrial facility will also be built. The development is expected to create at least 60 permanent full-time jobs.