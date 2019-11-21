New Abortion Bill To Get Veto: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 11/21/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate passed a bill Wednesday to outlaw abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, although it faces a veto on Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. The bill is the latest volley against abortion rights by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature, and it will be the second abortion restriction legislation to be vetoed by Wolf, a Democrat.

The Senate voted 27-22, nearly along party lines, six months after the bill passed the state House of Representatives. Similar legislation died in the Senate last year, but the bill has a prominent champion in House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, who has continued to press for its passage. The vote comes amid a wave of abortion restrictions advancing in conservative states. That includes efforts to ban abortion based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome, although federal courts have consistently blocked such laws in other states.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Legislature is closer to settling a years-long battle over lifting criminal and civil statutes for child sexual abuse crimes. The Republican-controlled state Senate on Wednesday night rejected efforts to temporarily dissolve time limits in state law that bar now-adult victims of child sexual abuse from suing their abusers and institutions that may have covered it up.

The debate stems from Roman Catholic Church scandals. Instead, the Senate approved a bill beginning the multi-year process of seeking to amend Pennsylvania’s Constitution to allow a two-year window for lawsuits to be filed by now-adult victims who are barred by law from suing. Senators were also moving to relax criminal and civil statutes of limitations for sexual abuse cases for children and young adults. The House has previously approved the bills’ core elements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A lawyer for the agency that investigates misconduct by Pennsylvania lawyers says a yearlong law license suspension is justified against one of the primary prosecutors in Jerry Sandusky’s 2012 child molestation trial. Amelia Kittredge with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel argued Wednesday in favor of the punishment against former state prosecutor Frank Fina.

Kittredge told the state Supreme Court in Harrisburg that Fina violated a rule against prosecutors issuing subpoenas without a judge’s approval to get information from lawyers about their current or former clients.

At issue is Fina’s handling of a grand jury appearance by former Penn State general counsel Cynthia Baldwin regarding three top university officials. Fina’s lawyer says his client shouldn’t face discipline, calling his actions “in the highest tradition of American prosecution.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to assert control over a key part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s effort to fight climate change in the nation’s fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday introduced legislation to require their approval before Wolf could bring Pennsylvania into a nine-state consortium that sets a price and caps on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette also reports that House Speaker Mike Turzai told an oil and gas industry conference earlier this month that he would sue, likely in federal court. Wolf, a Democrat, last month ordered his administration to start drafting regulations to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Wolf’s administration reports that 56 power plants, eight waste-coal burning facilities and four industrial facilities could fall under a cap.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court has ruled that a man charged with distributing child pornography does not have to tell police his computer password. The court’s 4-3 decision Wednesday reaffirms the right to remain silent and acknowledges the difficulty of building cases when police confront sophisticated encryption services and other technology.

Defendant Joseph Davis was arrested in 2015 on the charges. He has been in the Luzerne County Jail for four years while lawyers litigate the issue before trial. Justice Debra Todd writes that authorities cannot force people to “unlock the safe” in their minds to potentially incriminating evidence. The state Attorney General’s Office could ask the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the issue. A message seeking comment was left with the office Wednesday.

Amnesty International has issued a scathing indictment of Google and Facebook. It says the two most dominant internet corporations should be compelled to abandon what it calls their surveillance-based business model, saying it is “predicated on human rights abuse.” The global rights group says in the 60-page report published Thursday that the companies’ business model is “inherently incompatible with the right to privacy and poses a threat to a range of other rights.”

AI says the companies violate freedom of expression and non -discrimination. The report says the business model forces people to make a “Faustian bargain” because Google and Facebook have grown to dominate the global public square. In a written response, Facebook disputes the report’s conclusion that it surveils its users and violates their privacy. Google also disputed the findings.

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s going on tour, and she’s bringing a rock star lineup with her, including former first lady Michelle Obama and Grammy- and Oscar-winner Lady Gaga. Live Nation announced Wednesday that Winfrey’s wellness arena tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) — dubbed “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” — will also include guest appearances by Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kate Hudson.

On the tour, Winfrey will hold one-on-one conversations with the superstars, the first with Gaga on Jan. 4, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The tour will also visit St. Paul, Minnesota (Fey); Charlotte, North Carolina (Schumer); Atlanta (Johnson); Brooklyn, New York (Obama); Dallas (Ellis Ross); San Francisco (Hudson); and Los Angeles (Lopez). Winfrey will wrap up the tour on March 7 in Denver with best friend Gayle King.

NEW YORK (AP) — The reviews are biting: “mind-numbingly dull,” “a huge dud” and “a frickin’ joke.” Yet they’re coming from an unusual place — Fox News Channel personalities talking about the programming that their network has spent hours televising over the past week. Fox’s wall-to-wall coverage of the House’s impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump is bumping up against its opinion hosts’ attempt to minimize the proceedings.

In at least one case, viewers were asked to turn it off. “My advice?” Greg Gutfeld, a host on Fox’s “The Five,” said. “Skip it and show up next November and give these clowns a hearing they’ll never forget.” Like competitors CNN and MSNBC, Fox has covered all of the testimony, even as Tuesday’s session stretched past 11 hours and broadcast networks cut away. That set up an extraordinary game of chicken between Fox’s Tucker Carlson and Rep. Adam Schiff, the California Democrat chairing the House investigations committee.

Fox recorded its top ratings of 2019 last week with the opening of the hearings, the Nielsen company said. “If you’re like most Americans, you didn’t watch today’s impeachment charade,” Fox’s Sean Hannity said a half hour after Tuesday’s hearing concluded. “Here’s the big takeaway: another huge dud. Americans are tuning out in a big way.” An hour later, Laura Ingraham said that “Tylenol PM has nothing on Schiff.” She said the “impeachment farce” was mind-numbingly dull.

UNDATED (AP) – Charles Barkley has issued an apology for a comment he made to a female political reporter about hitting her. Axios reporter Alexi McCammond wrote on Twitter Tuesday night that when she questioned Barkley on his indecisiveness over the Democratic presidential hopefuls, Barkley told her “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you.” McCammond says when she objected to his remarks, Barkley told her she “couldn’t take a joke.”

Barkley, a former NBA player who works as a basketball analyst for TNT’s Inside the NBA, issued an apology on Wednesday through TurnerSportsPR on Twitter saying his comment was “inappropriate and unacceptable.” Barley said in the statement that “it was an attempted joke that wasn’t funny at all. There’s no excuse for it and I apologize.”

LONDON (AP) — Following days of turmoil that have damaged the British royal family’s reputation, Prince Andrew announced Wednesday that he will step back from public duties “for the foreseeable future” because of his association with a notorious American sex offender. The second son of Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement that his ties to Jeffrey Epstein had become a “major disruption” to the royal family’s charitable work. It was unclear whether the change was a temporary or permanent shift in his role.

Andrew said he had obtained the queen’s permission to step away. He also said he was willing to help any law enforcement agency with an investigation. The scandal has rocked the royal family, particularly since a television interview on Saturday failed to ease the many questions about Andrew’s links to Epstein. For a senior royal to step away from his duties is extremely unusual and reflects the degree to which charities and educational institutions had questioned their associations with him in recent days..

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of using a remote-controlled car to transport $106,000 worth of methamphetamine across the border. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday that the boy was arrested Sunday near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego. Border patrol agents say they believe someone on the south of the U.S.-Mexico border was able to slip the car filled with drugs through a gap in the fencing and then drive it to the teen waiting on the other side.

Authorities say an agent found the boy hiding near the border Sunday with a toy car and 50 packages of methamphetamine weighing more than 55 pounds. Authorities say the car would have had to make multiple trips to transport the drugs.

Thursday

Penn State Coaches Show: Steve Jones and Coach James Franklin 6pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

NFL Football: Indianapolis at Houston, 8pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

Saturday

Penn State Football: Penn State at Ohio State 10:30am on WKOK and WKOK.com

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell at Syracuse – 11:30 am on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Bucknell Football: Bucknell at Fordham – 12:30pm on 100.9 The Valley

Sunday

NFL Football: Green bay at San Francisco 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NFL Football: Seahawks at Eagles noon Eagle 107

NFL Football: Steelers at Bengals, 11:00am on 100.9 The Valley

Monday

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell at. Seattle at Orlando, 1:20pm

NFL Football: Baltimore at Rams 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

Tuesday

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell vs. Western Michigan or Yale – 11:30 am/Noon or 1:30/2:00 pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Penn State Coaches Show: Steve Jones and Coach James Franklin 6pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

Wednesday:

Penn State Basketball: Mississippi vs. Penn State – NIT Tip-Off – 4:30pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says there is “no acceptable” excuse for his role in a brawl with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett that ended with Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting Rudolph in the head with it. Rudolph said he is fine and holds no ill will toward Garrett, who is appealing an indefinite suspension handed out by the NFL. Rudolph said he should have done a better job of keeping his composure.

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett asked an appeals officer to reduce his indefinite NFL suspension. Garrett was banned last week for the rest of the regular season and playoffs for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet. Garrett appealed the decision and had his case heard in New York by a league-appointed officer who will either lessen his penalty or put a definitive number of games on it.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons hit the first 3-pointer of his career, had 18 points and 13 assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 109-104 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Simmons took a bounce pass from Furkan Korkmaz and calmly drained the shot with 8:20 left in the first quarter. He had missed all 17 attempts over his first two seasons.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 109 New York 104

Final Washington 138 San Antonio 132

Final Milwaukee 135 Atlanta 127

Final Brooklyn 101 Charlotte 91

Final Dallas 142 Golden State 94

Final Miami 124 Cleveland 100

Final Toronto 113 Orlando 97

Final Chicago 109 Detroit 89

Final Utah 103 Minnesota 95

Final Denver 105 Houston 95

Final OT L.A. Clippers 107 Boston 104

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Ottawa 2 Montreal 1

Final N-Y Rangers 4 Washington 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2)Louisville 76 SC-Upstate 50

Final (5)North Carolina 75 Elon 61

Final (16)Memphis 68 UALR 58

Final (20)Tennessee 76 Alabama St. 41

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Portland at Milwaukee 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo at Boston 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N-Y Islanders 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville 8 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Indianapolis at Houston 8:20 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1)Duke at California 9 p.m.

Tennessee St. at (12)Texas Tech 8 p.m.

Dakota St. at (14)Arizona 9 p.m.

(17)Villanova at Middle Tennessee 11:30 a.m.

(18)Xavier at Towson 7 p.m.

Georgetown at (22)Texas 7 p.m.

Ohio at (24)Baylor 4:30 p.m.

