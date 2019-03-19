Neil deGrasse Tyson returning to TV after allegations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite sexual misconduct allegations against him, including from a Bucknell Univeristy professor, Neil deGrasse Tyson is returning to TV. The Hollywood Reporter says the famed astrophysicist will return after National Geographic and Fox concluded an investigation. Tyson’s science-focused talk show, “StarTalk,” will return to National Geographic in April. His other show, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” will also air on Fox and National Geographic, though a date hasn’t been set.

Current Bucknell professor Dr. Katelyn Allers was one of two accusers of sexual misconduct allegations against the TV host. She told Patheos.com in December she was touched inappropriately by Tyson during an after-party in 2009. The other accuser was a former assistant to Tyson, Ashley Watson. She says she was forced to quit her job due to his inappropriate sexual advances.