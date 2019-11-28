NFF Kick-off: Needy Family Fund ready to begin 2019 campaign

SUNBURY – The Valley’s annual tradition of helping families in need is back this holiday season…with some noted changes. This year, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust is a new sponsor of the program, along with Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, The Daily Item, and the Sunbury and Milton Salvation Army branches.

This year, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust will have a donation link for this year’s campaign that will go live this Friday on its website and Facebook page. Also, both Salvation Army branches’ websites and Facebook pages will have donation links beginning Friday. Checks can also be made payable to the Salvation Army or Needy Family Fund but can be sent to or dropped off at any Mifflinburg Bank & Trust location.

This year’s goal will remain at $100,000, which has already received a $10,000 donation from the Degenstein Foundation. In honor of its 25th year of participation in the program, the foundation will also be donating a $50,000 match, if and when this year’s total reaches the $100,000 goal. That donation will honor Charles B. Degenstein, and the foundation is hoping it will garner more donations to the Needy Family Fund.

The Sunbury and Milton Salvation Army branches will hold their distribution days on December 18 and 19, respectively.

You are asked to consider a generous donation to the Needy Family Fund.