Needy Family Fund reaches $100,000 goal

By Justin Strawser

The Daily Item

SUNBURY – The 2019 Salvation Army Needy Family Fund reached its goal of $100,000 thanks to a matching grant from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.

To celebrate the Degenstein Foundations’ involvement over the last 20 years, the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation has pledged to match the first $50,000 raised. The Degenstein Foundations have donated nearly $475,000 since 1999 when it joined the annual campaign.

“The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation thanks the donors who have helped make this year’s Needy Family Fund campaign a success,” said Brianna Apfelbaum Kula and Benjamin Apfelbaum, Co-Trustees. “The donations of $55,675 raised to date toward this year’s fundraising goal play an important role in meeting the needs of local families in need. In celebration of the Foundation’s 25th Anniversary, a matching grant of $50,000 has been awarded. We wish all a happy, healthy holiday season, and we thank all involved for the support of our local communities.”

The total as of is $105,675 since the campaign started on Day.

Last year, the foundations donated $45,000: $5,000 from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, $10,000 from the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation and $30,000 from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. The Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation has already donated $10,000 at the beginning of the campaign this year.

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.