Needy Family Fund hits $44,000, one more week for Valley fund

Needy Family Fund helping disabled woman and husband

LEWISBURG – A Lewisburg woman and her husband, both disabled, are turning to the Needy Family Fund for food this holiday season. 62-year-old Elaine Guisewite and her 61-year-old husband are struggling, needing most of their social security income to pay for a broken oil furnace. The couple also needs to pay for repairs to their trailer.

Guisewite said, “With our income, it’s hard to get help.”

Elaine and her husband will be married 20 years this New Year’s Eve, and have seven grown children and step-children who all live in the area, except for one who lives in Virginia. Guisewite says she does get to see her children and step-children fairly regularly, and will be spending the holidays with them.

Guisewite says she first heard about the fund through friends, “I really enjoy it and appreciate it. It really helps us out.” This is her second time benefitting from the Needy Family Fund.

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. Today’s total is $44,021.98. Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.