Needy Family Fund getting a new name this holiday season

SUNBURY– A holiday tradition in the Valley is getting a new name this year. Captain Jessica Duperree of the Sunbury Salvation Army says it’s one of two major changes in 2020.

“The Needy Family Fund is actually going through a name change at this point. In the midst of October when we are taking the sign-ups that name will be official and changed and go out in a pretty big campaign,” Duperree said.

She added that another pandemic change is that those who apply for help with food, clothing, and toys will do an on-line application and phone interviews this year to limit personal contact. Duperree says this year has the busiest of the ten years she has served for the Salvation Army and hopes these changes will get more people the help they need this holiday season.