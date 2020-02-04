Nearly a dozen people displaced by fire in Shamokin Monday

February 4, 2020

 

Two-alarm fire in Shamokin

 

SHAMOKIN – Nearly a dozen people were left homeless by Monday afternoon’s fire in Shamokin.  Crews tell us, 11 residents of an apartment house were offered help by the American Red Cross.

Over a dozen emergency crews fought the two-alarm fire, which led to some local road closures.

 

Northumberland County Communications tells us the fire was first reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Chesnut Street, and quickly went to a second alarm.  No injuries have been reported.

