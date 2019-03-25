Nearly $35,000 raised for Lewisburg’s Mini-THON

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg High School’s Mini-THON, modeling Penn State University’s highly successful ‘THON’ fundraiser, raised nearly $35,000 over the weekend. The Daily Item reports that amount was raised from the eight-hour event, bringing the grand total to nearly $101,000 raised over the past four years.

Proceeds will go to the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital in the fight against pediatric cancer. The Daily Item says this year’s theme was superheroes. The event featured dancing, games, volleyball tournaments, free food, and student performers. Male teachers also had their leg hair waxed, and Principal Paula Reber had her hair dyed purple.