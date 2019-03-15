Nearly $1.5 million raised for 2019 Raise the Region campaign

SUNBURY – Another very successful Raise the Region campaign is in the books, with nearly $1.5 million raised. This year’s campaign also included over 5,200 donors, benefiting 273 nonprofit organizations.

Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat finished first in most money raised, with just over $72,000, next was the Northumberland Christian School with almost $69,000 in donations. Another leader, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble had the most donors, with 327 individual contributors. Organizers thanks everyone who donated on its website, saying the spirit of philanthropy is strong in our communities.