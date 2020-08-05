NCAA Board of Governors announces specific requirements to conduct fall sports

STATE COLLEGE—The NCAA Board of Governors has released COVID-19 guidelines for fall sports and has directed schools and conferences to meet specific requirements if they are to conduct sports during the preseason, regular season, and postseason. None of the requirements or guidelines addressed fans or spectators at events.

On their website, the NCAA says each division is also directed to determine its ability to meet those requirements and have until August 21 to decide if their respective fall sports seasons and NCAA championships should occur this year.

Included in the 11-point guidance is the option for student-athletes to forgo playing this fall due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. It also states that if 50 percent or more of eligible teams in a particular sport, in a division, cancel their fall season, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport, in that division.

The website states, “The board expressed serious concerns about the continuing high levels of COVID-19 infection in many parts of the nation. The board has determined it will only support moving forward with fall championships and other postseason play if strict conditions are applied and adhered to.”

More information on the guidelines can be found at www.ncaa.org.