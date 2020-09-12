UPDATE: Nazi graffiti posted on two signs along Route 192, demonstrations follow

Photo courtesy: Kristy Dax

LEWISBURG – About 20 demonstrators gathered along Buffalo Road (Route 192) in Buffalo Township, Union County Saturday after two Nazi swastikas were posted on road signs. The graffiti turned two crossroad signs into swastikas.

Milton state police say the incident was first reported just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning at 3341 Buffalo Road, just west of Hoffa Mill Road.

It’s believed the incident occurred overnight, who did it is still unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milton state police. Troopers say PennDOT responded and removed the signs.

Marielle Miller of Shamokin was a participant and says organizing the protest was the best way to bring attention, “That’s heavy stuff for a lot of people.” Miller says protesters first arrived at the site of the incident since about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday evening, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way posted this statement in response to the incident:

“Racist imagery was painted on streets and signs in rural Union County over the last few days. Hate speech must be taken seriously. Images of swastikas and phrases touting “white power” are threatening to all people of color and people who feel other in our Valley, including allies. GSV United Way calls on our community leadership, friends, and neighbors to join us in denouncing these actions. Now is not the time to stay silent.”