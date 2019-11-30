National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory 1am to 7pm Sunday

Tonight: A chance of snow and freezing rain before 4am, then snow likely between 4am and 5am, then snow likely, possibly mixed with sleet after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total nighttime snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday
Freezing rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow before 1pm, then rain. High near 35. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday Night
Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 5am. Low around 34. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Monday
Rain and snow likely before 2pm, then rain likely between 2pm and 5pm, then rain and snow likely after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night
Snow likely before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Winter Weather Advisory
Alert:
|
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet and freezing rain accumulation of close to a quarter inch. * WHERE...Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Southern Lycoming, Montour and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...Mixed precipitation will arrive around dawn Sunday, then taper off late in the day. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads and sidewalks could be icy, mainly Sunday morning.
Instructions:
|The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.