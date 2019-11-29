National Weather Service posts Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday AM

WHAT,Mixed precipitation expected . Total snow and sleet accumulations of around an inch, along with a light coating of ice.

WHERE,Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Southern Lycoming, Montour and Northumberland Counties.

WHEN,Most of the precipitation will fall Sunday morning.

IMPACTS,Untreated roads and sidewalks could be icy Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.