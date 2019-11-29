National Weather Service posts Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday AM

WHAT,Mixed precipitation expected . Total snow and sleet accumulations of around an inch, along with a light coating of ice.
WHERE,Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Southern Lycoming, Montour and Northumberland Counties.
WHEN,Most of the precipitation will fall Sunday morning.
IMPACTS,Untreated roads and sidewalks could be icy Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.
The National Weather Forecast for Saturday Night
A chance of snow before 4am, then sleet likely, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain between 4am and 5am, then sleet likely after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday
Rain, freezing rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow before 2pm, then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 2pm and 4pm, then rain after 4pm. High near 35. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.