National Weather Service issues Flash Flood watch for Valley

SUNBURY – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for The Valley. The National Weather Service has issued the watch for Northumberland, Union, and Snyder counties from 2 p.m. Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service says torrential rainfall is possible, especially from thunderstorms, which can cause flash flooding. AccuWeather says we’ll see a couple of showers and a thunderstorm this afternoon, with more rain expected Monday night. You can see the AccuWeather forecast below:

Today: clouds and breaks of sun; a shower or two this morning followed by a couple of showers and a thunderstorm around this afternoon. High 75.

Tonight: mainly cloudy and humid with periods of rain and a thunderstorm. Low 64 to 68.

Tomorrow and Wednesday: mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. High tomorrow 77. Wednesday’s high near 80.

Thursday: mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. High 78.

Friday: perhaps an early shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, times of clouds and sun. High near 80.