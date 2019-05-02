National recognition for Danville, four other Valley high schools

DANVILLE – Big national recognition for five Valley high schools, including Danville High School, all named as some of the best high schools in the nation. According to U.S. News and World Report, Danville was ranked in the top 1,000 high schools in the U.S. at 995th. Danville is also ranked 30th in the state.

Lewisburg High School is next in the top 1,600 schools nationally, and 57th in the state. Warrior Run, Selinsgrove, and Mifflinburg High Schools round out the other Valley high schools listed in the top 5,000 high schools nationally. Those high schools were also listed 138th, 168th, and 204th, respectfully.

On its website, the U.S. News says it ranked more than 17,000 schools on six factors based on their performance on state assessments. It also assesses how well schools prepare students for college. We have the complete list of the rankings posted at below.

High School Rankings, according to U.S. News and World Report:

Danville: 30th state rank, 995 U.S. Rank

Lewisburg: 57th state rank, 1,561 U.S. Rank

Warrior Run: 138th state rank, 3396 U.S. Rank

Selinsgrove: 168th state rank, 4411 U.S. Rank

Mifflinburg: 204th state rank, 4995 U.S. Rank