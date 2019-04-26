National Medication take back day is this Saturday

SUNBURY – Since 2012, Geisinger has participated in national medication take back program. Eric Wright, is the Director of the Center of Pharmacy Innovations and Outcomes, and he tells us what this program is all about, “At various locations throughout the area, you can take back medications that are expired, unused, in your home, that are in your legal possession and take them to a “drug take back” location so that they can properly dispose of those medications.”

This Saturday is the Semi-Annual National Medication Take Back Day, and Geisinger has many take back locations. Wright tells us why this day and the program is so important, “Most of the time, people get their first exposure to opioids through their family members through a prescription that was given legally to a family member or themselves, and those are usually given for legitimate reasons.”

Wright expands of the importance of the program, “Often times these medications go unused and they’ll sit in the medicine cabinet for months, years. Sitting there for that amount of time could result in someone actually looking in that who’s in your household or coming into your household and pulling them off the shelf.”

The National Medication Take Back program is year round, but the Semi-Annual Take Back Day is this Saturday. There is more info at Geisinger.org. To find info on where to take your medication, go to Geisinger.org/takeback