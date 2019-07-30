National Guard helps board up Shamokin properties

SHAMOKIN – The Pennsylvania Army National Guard is helping seal Shamokin properties to keep trespassers and drug users out of vacant buildings. According to media reports, the National Guard was in the city Monday sealing windows and doors to seven vacant, blighted properties.

It’s part of the “Clean and Seal” program, an initiative of the National Guard’s Counterdrug Joint Task Force. Media reports say a combined 18 properties will be sealed through Wednesday.

The properties being sealed are located on Seventh, Diamond, and Coal Streets, as well as Bear Valley Avenue, Franklin, Shamokin, Spurzheim and Dewart Streets. Media reports say the properties are largely abandoned due to delinquent tax payments.