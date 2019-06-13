N.Y. woman arrested for alleged rape at SU

SELINSGROVE – A New York woman posted bail a day after being arrested for allegedly raping another woman insider a Susquehanna University dorm room. The Daily Item reports 19-year-old Pratigya Thakur of Bronx, New York, was released Tuesday from Snyder County Prison after posting $10,000 cash bail. She was enrolled as a student as of the spring semester.

The Daily Item says the alleged incident occurred between 9 and 10 p.m. the night of May 16. The accuser made the allegation to university public safety May 29. The accuser also told police both she and Thakur had consumed alcohol and marijuana prior to the alleged incident, according to The Daily Item.

Thakur then allegedly forced herself on the accuser and performed unwanted sexual acts. Thakur had been arrested Monday on a felony charge of rape, two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, and a summary charge of harassment.