“Music in the Moonlight” commemorates moon Landing

LEWSIBURG— There will be a local commemoration to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing. The Bucknell University Observatory presents an evening of music, moon watching and stargazing on the Malesardi Quad at Bucknell’s campus. The event is Sunday from 9-11 p.m. Bucknell says staff at the event will provide portable telescopes to view the moon, Jupiter and Saturn.

The event will also feature live music by guitarist Allan Combs, as well as a screening of the NASA video from the Apollo missions. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for July 16. For more information check the Music in the Moonlight event on the Bucknell Astronomy Public Events at www.bucknell.edu.