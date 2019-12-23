Murder Plot Targeted Ex-prosecutor: AP PA Headlines, PA Sports

AP PA Headlines 12/23/19

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – The company that owns QVC has announced the home-shopping network’s founder, Joseph Segel, died. The Philadelphia Inquirier reports that Segel died Saturday in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, due to congestive heart failure. Remembered as a “quintessential entrepreneur,” Segel was lauded for his contributions to innovating how people shop. QVC, short for “Quality Value Convenience,” launched in 1986. Qurate Retail Group, which owns the channel, says QVC now reaches 380 million homes throughout the world.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former Pennsylvania prosecutor.State police say 56-year-old Dana Elroy Smith faces charges in Luzerne County of criminal solicitation of criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy.Police say information including the victim’s description and home address was sent to potential “hit men.” Investigators allege that “large money transfers” were made to a state prison inmate “involved with the execution of the plot.”Police say Smith was arrested Friday in State College following an undercover operation.Court documents don’t list a defense attorney for Smith; a message was left at a number listed for that name.

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania say an officer shot and killed a man after officials say he opened fire with a gun during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh. Allegheny County police say Wilkinsburg officers were dispatched to an intersection just after 1 a.m. Sunday after a report of a man threatening another person with a gun. They say the man fled, but after a brief pursuit he turned and fired a handgun at one of the officers. Police say the officer returned fire, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man wasn’t immediately released. Allegheny County police are investigating.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been charged in the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Pennsylvania home over the weekend. York police say 38-year-old Levar Fountain is charged with criminal homicide in the slayings of the victims, who were reported at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a York home.Police say Fountain, who is related to the victims, was found at the scene. They allege that he caused their deaths by assaulting them “with an edged weapon.”Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Fountain and a working number for him couldn’t be found Sunday.

Features

LONDON (AP) – Queen Elizabeth II has attended church near her country estate while her husband of 72 years remains hospitalized in London. Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital on Friday for what Buckingham Palace described as treatment for a preexisting condition. Palace officials have not provided an update on the 98-year-old prince’s health since then. The queen usually gathers her clan at her rural Sandringham retreat for Christmas. It’s not clear if Philip will be released in time to join the rest of the royal family.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Force was a little less strong with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” But while J.J. Abrams’ Skywalker finale couldn’t match its recent predecessors on opening weekend, it still amassed a $175.5 million debut that ranked far, far away from all but a dozen films. “The Rise of Skywalker” came in with worse reviews than any “Star Wars” movie except for 1999’s “The Phantom Menace,” which famously heralded the debut of Jar Jar Binks. That response may have muted what could have been a record-setting weekend. Tom Hooper’s much ridiculed adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” scratched out just $6.5 million in ticket sales.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Salvation Army leaders in Maryland say a donor recently dropped thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in a red kettle. Capt. Ryan Vincent is commander of the Salvation Army in Annapolis. He tells the Capital Gazette everyone was shocked to find out the ring and two bracelets were real.

One of the bracelets, a yellow-gold piece by Tiffany & Co., has been sold for $1,500.

A gemologist will soon examine the ring and second bracelet that features diamonds and rubies to determine their value. Pearl Eldridge is the ringer who collected the donation. She called the donor a “quiet spirit,” and said the woman told her the pieces were sentimental but had been lying around. Other unusual donations have been reported in Salvation Army kettles around the country.

The list includes a gold bar in Kentucky and a more than century-old gold coin in North Carolina. Vincent says the Salvation Army has a policy for dealing with jewelry donations. Pieces found in a kettle are kept for 30 days, but if someone acknowledges leaving a piece with the bell ringer, it’s immediately considered donated. If big donations are found to be stolen, the charitable organization arranges them to be returned.”

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Carson Wentz threw for 319 yards and a touchdown to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys lost their chance to win the NFC East. The Eagles can now win the division with a win next week against the Giants. The Cowboys can still win the East with a win next week against Washington and an Eagles loss to the Giants. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

EAST RUTHERFORD (AP) – Le’Veon Bell helped deal his former team’s playoff hopes a big blow. He led the New York Jets to a 16-10 victory over the banged-up Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers entered the game controlling their postseason destiny and would have clinched a berth with wins in their final two games. Now they need some help. They also have more injury concerns as running back James Conner, center Maurkice Pouncey and quarterback Mason Rudolph all left with injuries. Bell ran for 72 yards while facing the team with which he spent his first six NFL seasons. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Toronto 110 Dallas 107

Final Boston 119 Charlotte 93

Final Milwaukee 117 Indiana 89

Final Oklahoma City 118 L.A. Clippers 112

Final Denver 128 L.A. Lakers 104

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final N-Y Rangers 5 Anaheim 1

Final Calgary 5 Dallas 1

Final Arizona 5 Detroit 2

Final Vegas 3 San Jose 1

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final OT N-Y Giants 41 Washington 35

Final OT Miami 38 Cincinnati 35

Final New Orleans 38 Tennessee 28

Final N-Y Jets 16 Pittsburgh 10

Final Baltimore 31 Cleveland 15

Final Indianapolis 38 Carolina 6

Final Atlanta 24 Jacksonville 12

Final Oakland 24 L.A. Chargers 17

Final Denver 27 Detroit 17

Final Arizona 27 Seattle 13

Final Philadelphia 17 Dallas 9

Final Kansas City 26 Chicago 3

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final South Carolina 70 (9)Virginia 59

Final (22)Washington 85 Ball St. 64

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana 7 p.m.

Washington at New York 7 p.m.

Utah at Miami 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis 8 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix 9 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Carolina at Toronto 2 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota 5 p.m.

Washington at Boston 7 p.m.

Columbus at N-Y Islanders 7 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas 10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Green Bay at Minnesota 8:15 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Grambling St. at (13)Dayton 7 p.m.

(22)Washington at Hawaii 11 p.m.

