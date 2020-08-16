Muncy man charged with Montour County shooting Sunday

MILTON — A shooting in Montour County overnight injured one man and has a Lycoming County man in jail.

Injured was Steven Burns, age 57. Where he is from is not known, and if he was taken to the hospital is not known.

State police at Milton do say they arrested Zachary Johns of Muncy, he was arraigned on charges of aggravated and simple assault, making terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Troopers say the incident happened around 1am Sunday near the I-180, Route 54 intersection in Delaware Township; the two were in a vehicle arguing, they exited the vehicle, Johns fired a shot, then shot Burns in the abdomen.

Johns was taken to the Northumberland County prison. Burns medical treatment information is not known. State troopers are still investigating.