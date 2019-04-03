Multiple units responding to structure fire near Montandon



MONTANDON – Multiple units are responding to a two-alarm house fire near Montandon. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the fire was first reported at 5:20 along Ridgeview Colony Road in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. The 911 Center says firefighters saw flames and smoke upon arrival.

No injuries have been reported and everyone is reported safe. Volunteer departments from William Cameron, Milton, and Pottsgrove responded, along with Northumberland County units. Medics from Evangelical Community Hospital and White Deer Township also responded.