Multiple traffic and drug charges against Northumberland man

SHAMOKIN DAM – A Northumberland man is facing felony drug charges after two police stops in Shamokin Dam last week. Shamokin Dam police tell us 29-year-old Rafael Charriez was initially stopped about 7:00 p.m. last Tuesday and cited for driving without a license, his current driving license was suspended.

Then around 10:30 pm, they saw him driving again. This time he was taken into custody, several knives were found in the car, 17 small bags of marijuana, a scale, and a paper having names of people who owed Charriez money for marijuana. Charriez was taken into custody and arraigned in district court. Charriez was placed in Snyder County Prison on $10,000 bail. Officers are continuing their investigation.