Multiple Injuries reported after 3-vehicle crash in Riverside area

Photos courtesy: Deanna Force

RIVERSIDE — Multiple injuries were reported after a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Boyd Station Road and Route 54 Tuesday afternoon. State police tell the Press-Enterprise 53-year-old Linda Duell was heading toward Elysburg when she attempted to turn. Duell was then hit by 28-year-old Christina Rebuck.

Duell, Rebuck, and another passenger, 34-year-old Arvin Shicora Jr. were taken to Geisinger. Duell and Rebuck were treated and released while Shicora remains in fair condition this afternoon. Other passengers, including a 2-year-old child were not injured. Route 54 was closed for about an hour.