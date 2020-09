PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision along Route 204 in Penn Township, Snyder County. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. and two vehicles were involved.

CSR 911 says Life Flight was called, but then cancelled. One person was entrapped but was extricated. Two ambulances took crash victims to the hospital, but it’s unknown how many people were in the ambulances.