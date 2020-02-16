Multiple counties send volunteers to large fire in Catawissa

CATAWISSA – Main Street in Catawissa was closed for several hours as several counties, including Montour and Northumberland, sent volunteers to a three alarm fire late Saturday.

The fire was reported sound 6p.m. Saturday at Melick Aquafeed 139 S. First Street in Catawissa.

A number of employees were evacuated from the plant successfully according to multiple reports. Dozens of regional firefighters were involved in the fire fight or in standby assignments. We are working on gathering more information.