Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in Northumberland County, detours posted

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Two separate vehicle crashes have closed a portion Interstate 80 through the Valley. According to 511PA and PennDOT, the crashes occurred on I-80 west in Northumberland County between Exits, Exit 224 to Danville, and 212B, which is the I-180 exit.

All of Interstate 80 is open except the westbound lane from Exit 212-215.

Westbound traffic is being detoured to Route 54 west, Route 254 east, Route 147 North back to I-80 at Exit 212 near Milton.

Northumberland County Communications says the crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. I-80 is expected to be closed for several hours. We know there were injuries and a hazmat crew is on the scene. We’re working to gather more details.