UPDATE:  Coroner on scene of Routes 11-15 accident, southbound shut down  

SHAMOKIN DAM – The coroner has been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident along Routes 11-15 southbound in Shamokin Dam. Snyder County Coroner Bill Pheasant tells us he has arrived on scene. No other details are known at this time.

Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the accident involves two tractor-trailers and another car. It was first reported around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday along Routes 11-15 southbound at Baldwin Boulevard. The road is closed in that area.

PennDOT tells us a detour is in place using Route 304 at Winfield to Park Road to Routes 11/15 at Hummels Wharf. PennDOT also says Route 11/15 northbound is reduced to a single lane at Baldwin Boulevard so one of the lanes can be used for motorists traveling on Route 11 southbound from Northumberland Borough.

Photos of the scene show a car sandwiched in between the two trucks at the scene. We’re working to gather more details.