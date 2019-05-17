Mt Pleasant Mills man cited after aggressive dog chased bike rider

PERRY TWP – A Mount Pleasant Mills man was cited by state police after his aggressive dog chased a bike rider. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred Saturday at 2:15 p.m. in Perry Township, Snyder County.

Troopers say the dog of Scott Apple ran onto Quarry Road and chased after a bicycle ride for what troopers said was a ‘great distance.’ Authorities say the dog was unrestrained and aggressive. No injuries were reported. Selinsgrove troopers say Apple was cited for breaking laws requiring the confinement of dogs.