PennDOT moving lane restrictions on Route 11/15 NB/SB

SHAMOKIN DAM – Motorists who travel Route 11 northbound and southbound are advised that there will be a moving lane restriction today in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township, Snyder County.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing street sweeping today along Route 11/15 northbound and southbound in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township from the Sheetz to the Veterans Memorial Bridge and along the shoulders for Bike Route J on Route 11.

Motorists can expect:

Moving lane restriction along the left (passing) lane of Route 11/15 southbound from the Veterans Memorial Bridge to Sheetz.

Moving lane restriction along the left (passing lane of Route 11/15 northbound from the Sheetz to the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Moving lane restriction along the on/off ramps of the Shamokin Dam side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Moving lane restriction along Route 11 northbound on the right (driving) lane shoulder (Bike Route J), from the former Tedd’s Landing to the Barry King Bridge.

Moving lane restriction along Route 11 southbound on the right (driving) lane shoulder (Bike Route J), from the Barry King Bridge to the former Tedd’s Landing.

The sweeper will be followed by PennDOT truck and will be moving at approximately 5 to 10 mph.

Work is expected to be completed by May 14.

Motorists should be alert, expect slow moving vehicles, slow down and drive with caution.