PennDOT moving lane restrictions on Route 11/15 NB/SB

SHAMOKIN DAM – Motorists who travel Route 11 northbound and southbound are advised that there will be a moving lane restriction today in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing street sweeping today along Route 11/15 northbound and southbound in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township from the Sheetz to the Veterans Memorial Bridge and along the shoulders for Bike Route J on Route 11.
Motorists can expect:
- Moving lane restriction along the left (passing) lane of Route 11/15 southbound from the Veterans Memorial Bridge to Sheetz.
- Moving lane restriction along the left (passing lane of Route 11/15 northbound from the Sheetz to the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
- Moving lane restriction along the on/off ramps of the Shamokin Dam side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
- Moving lane restriction along Route 11 northbound on the right (driving) lane shoulder (Bike Route J), from the former Tedd’s Landing to the Barry King Bridge.
- Moving lane restriction along Route 11 southbound on the right (driving) lane shoulder (Bike Route J), from the Barry King Bridge to the former Tedd’s Landing.
- The sweeper will be followed by PennDOT truck and will be moving at approximately 5 to 10 mph.
Work is expected to be completed by May 14.
Motorists should be alert, expect slow moving vehicles, slow down and drive with caution.