Mountain View Nursing and Rehab has 86 active COVID-19 resident cases and 28 staff cases…National Guard assisting

COAL TOWNSHIP – A second Northumberland County long-term care facility is experiencing a major COVID-19 outbreak—and the National Guard is getting involved.

A spokesman for the PA National Guard said they conducted a site assessment with the state Department of Health to determine if there were unmet needs at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehab facility. This weekend the Guard will start a staffing support mission at Mountain View.

“The support team will consist of approximately 16 soldiers and airmen including several nurses and medics. Since April the Pa. National Guard has conducted 20 staffing support missions, like this one, at long-term care facilities throughout Pennsylvania. These missions are initially planned for five days and extended based on the need, said LTC Keith Hickox, State Public Affairs Officer, Pennsylvania National Guard

Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township posted on their website that they have 114 active cases and 156 cumulative cases. There are 86 active resident cases and 28 active staff cases as of September 25th.

Mountain View says it is taking steps to mitigate the virus spread, including enhanced infection control precautions, screening residents, staff and essential visitors, using PPE, and other measures.