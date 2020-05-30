Woman charged with vehicular homicide in February crash

MOUNT CARMEL – A Mount Carmel woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in February that killed a passenger in the vehicle. According to court documents, 28-year old Nicole Shipe crashed into a parked car on the 200 block of South Oak Street in the borough, just after 2:30 a.m. on February 27.

Upon arrival, police say they noticed her passenger, Michael Matukaitis, was unresponsive in the front seat. He was taken to Shamokin Geisinger Hospital for treatment and later transferred to Geisinger Medical Center. Police were notified days later on March 7 that Matukaitis had died from a brain and spine injury from the crash.

Court documents say Shipe’s blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when she crashed the vehicle and an arrest warrant was issued. She was charged this week and faces felony charges of vehicular homicide and aggravated assault by vehicle, as well as charges of DUI.