Mount Carmel Twp gets $500,00 HOME program grant

HARRISBURG – More taxpayer money is returning to Northumberland County to help with housing. Mount Carmel Township is receiving a state grant to improve low-income housing. According to a news release, the township is receiving a $500,000 HOME program grant through the state DCED.

The township has agreed to partner with SEDA-COG for the administration of the funds. They will help with the rehabilitation of low-income owner-occupied housing. Funds can be used for construction, rehabilitation, financing mechanisms, and acquisition of rental or sales housing and rental assistance. A 25% local match is required.

The news of the grant comes from State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and State Representative Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg).