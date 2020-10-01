Mount Carmel teen girl one of two dead in Dauphin County fire

WILLIAMSTOWN – A tragic fire in our region killed two people, including a 17-year-old Mount girl from Northumberland County .

The teen from Mt. Carmel was one of two people killed in a fire that destroyed several buildings in Dauphin County. The News-Item reports the teen and an 18-year-old male died in the fire in Williamstown. The Dauphin County Coroner says both victims died of complications of smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

Reports say the fire occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday; three buildings were engulfed in flames. 10 others were left homeless. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Williamstown is in Dauphin County, near the Northumberland County border.