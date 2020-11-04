Mount Carmel school district staffer tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT CARMEL – A Mount Carmel Area School District staffer has tested positive for COVID-19, the second announcement this week of positive tests in the district. Superintendent Pete Cheddar announced Wednesday that district employee had been quarantined because of exposure to someone else who tested positive, and that employee tested positive Wednesday morning as well. Cheddar says all district staff that are quarantining don’t have direct day-to-day contact with students and teachers.

The district also announced Monday two employees and one student at the junior-senior high school tested positive. The student was last in school last Wednesday.