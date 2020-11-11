Mount Carmel school district moving to remote learning after two more COVID cases

MOUNT CARMEL – Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Mount Carmel Area School District, forcing the district to move to virtual learning the rest of the week. Superintendent Pete Cheddar announced Wednesday a staff member and student at the junior-senior high school tested positive, but both cases are related to the same household. Cheddar says both individuals were last in the building Tuesday and the district has begun contact tracing. It’s the third in the district this week.

Out of an abundance of caution, Cheddar says virtual learning will occur for grades Pre-K through 12 Thursday and Friday. The district says its plan is to return to in-person classes next Monday, and extra-curricular activities have also been paused until then as well. Mount Carmel Area NCCTC students will have school in person and their transportation will run as usual.