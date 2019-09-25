Mount Carmel residents to see flood insurance savings

MOUNT CARMEL – Relief is coming on the cost of flood insurance for Mount Carmel residents and property owners. According to a news release, SEDA-COG announced the borough has a much smaller floodplain, and residents can expect to see significantly reduced flood insurance premiums.

Mount Carmel Borough, along with SEDA-COG, is holding a public meeting to educate residents and businesses on how they can reduce flood insurance bills. That meeting will take place Tuesday, October 15 at Mount Carmel High School from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

If interested, attendees should RSVP by October 1 to SEDA-COG’s Liz Herman at [email protected] or call 570-524-4491.