Mount Carmel providing student lunches

MOUNT CARMEL – Mount Carmel Area School District will begin providing student lunches and breakfasts (breakfast for the following day) tomorrow, March 17. The meals can be picked up at the cafeteria lobby of Mount Carmel Area Elementary between the hours of 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM. This will continue daily during the closure. Students must be present to get a meal, and all children that reside in the District qualify up to age 18. If the students are 18 years old, but they are an MCA student, they qualify, as well. Again, students must be present to get a meal.

Also, Buddy Bags will continue to be distributed every Friday between the hours of 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The pick up location for all Buddy Bags will be the main entrance of our Jr.-Sr. High School.