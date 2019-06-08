Mount Carmel Police: Man, juvenile stole cash and gun from vehicle

MOUNT CARMEL – Police in Mount Carmel say they’ve arrested a man who was in on the theft of a handgun and cash during a nighttime vehicle burglary recently. Officers tell us, Timothy Chrisman of Atlas is facing theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and other charges.

They say he and an unidentified juvenile were involved in the theft from a vehicle, of over $200 cash and a .380 caliber handgun. Police say the incident occurred on West Avenue in Mount Carmel Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Chrisman is jailed, Northumberland County Prison, $80,000 bail set by Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl.