Mount Carmel man dead after Luzerne County crash

WILKES-BARRE – A Mount Carmel man was one of two people killed in a two-vehicle accident in Luzerne County Monday. According to media reports 38-year-old Paul Ventilli was killed, along with 28-year-old Daniel Llewellyn of Drums.

Reports say they were driving separate vehicles along Route 309 around 4 p.m. when Ventilli’s vehicle crossed the double yellow line, striking Llewellyn. Reports also say Ventilli was partially ejected from his car and was not wearing a seatbelt. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.